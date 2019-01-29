Kapil Sharma apologises to Narendra Modi for his infamous 2016 'achhe din' tweet

Kapil Sharma apologised to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his comedy talk show The Kapil Sharma Show, for his infamous tweet in 2016 about 'achhe din'.

In the episode with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga stars Rajkummar Rao, Sonam K Ahuja, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, Kapil quipped if Rajkummar and Modi had spoken about him, when the former met the latter as part of a Bollywood contingent. Rajkummar, in a playful banter, joked that the Prime Minister had confessed that he was upset with Kapil.

In response, Kapil said that it is a thing of the past. He also folded his hands and said "Modi sahab, sorry."

In 2016, Kapil had angrily tweeted that he had been asked to pay a Rs 5 lakh by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as bribery, questioning Modi if this is what 'achhe din' means.

I am paying 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) September 9, 2016

Yeh hain aapke achhe din ? @narendramodi — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) September 9, 2016

Kapil had recently met Modi during the inauguration of the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) in Mumbai and praised him for having a great sense of humour, to which Modi said on Twitter, "When Kapil Sharma appreciates somebody's humour, it sure makes that person happy and I am no exception. Thank you for the kind words, Kapil."

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 13:14:20 IST