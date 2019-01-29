You are here:

Kapil Sharma apologises to Narendra Modi for his infamous 2016 'achhe din' tweet

FP Staff

Jan 29, 2019 13:10:15 IST

Kapil Sharma apologised to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his comedy talk show The Kapil Sharma Show, for his infamous tweet in 2016 about 'achhe din'.

Kapil Sharma and Narendra Modi. Image from Twitter

Kapil Sharma and Narendra Modi. Image from Twitter

In the episode with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga stars Rajkummar Rao, Sonam K Ahuja, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, Kapil quipped if Rajkummar and Modi had spoken about him, when the former met the latter as part of a Bollywood contingent. Rajkummar, in a playful banter, joked that the Prime Minister had confessed that he was upset with Kapil.

In response, Kapil said that it is a thing of the past. He also folded his hands and said "Modi sahab, sorry."

In 2016, Kapil had angrily tweeted that he had been asked to pay a Rs 5 lakh by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as bribery, questioning Modi if this is what 'achhe din' means.

Kapil had recently met Modi during the inauguration of the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) in Mumbai and praised him for having a great sense of humour, to which Modi said on Twitter, "When Kapil Sharma appreciates somebody's humour, it sure makes that person happy and I am no exception. Thank you for the kind words, Kapil."

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 13:14:20 IST

tags: achhe din , BMC , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Kapil Sharma , Narendra Modi , NowStreaming , The Kapil Sharma Show , Tweet

also see

Sunil Grover won't return to The Kapil Sharma Show anytime soon, claims Preeti Simoes

Sunil Grover won't return to The Kapil Sharma Show anytime soon, claims Preeti Simoes

Kapil Sharma reveals he auditioned for Indian Idol: It's quite difficult to reach that stage

Kapil Sharma reveals he auditioned for Indian Idol: It's quite difficult to reach that stage

Kapil Sharma to reportedly host third wedding reception in Delhi for politicians and bureaucrats

Kapil Sharma to reportedly host third wedding reception in Delhi for politicians and bureaucrats