Judwaa actress Rambha and her husband Ithiran welcome their third child, a baby boy

Actor Rambha and her husband Ithiran welcomed their third child on 23 September. Her husband announced the news with her fans and followers on Instagram.

She had earlier shared a photograph from her last month of pregnancy, writing, "wanna carry our bundle of joy in our arms."

Rambha has starred in popular films like Judwaa opposite Salman Khan and Gharwali Baharwali alongside Anil Kapoor. She has also shared screen space with actors like Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Jackie Shroff and Ajay Devgn among others and was also a part of many successful Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films as well. The actor had also shared photographs with the actors Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandes who were a part of the Da-bangg: The Tour Reloaded.

According to The Indian Express, she married Canada based businessman Ithiran in 2010. She gave birth to her first child, daughter Laanya in 2011 and then Sasha in 2015.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2018 14:38 PM