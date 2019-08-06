Judgementall Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's film screened at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's new release Judgementall Hai Kya was screened at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on 4 August ( Monday). Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi from a script by Kanika Dhillon, the film released in theatres on 26 July.

According to a press release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) received a request to arrange a special screening for the ministers and other staff members at the president's residence. Prior to this, the film was screened at the Films Division of India's office in New Delhi on 3 August.

Judgementall Hai Kya follows Bobby (Kangana) and her next-door neighbour Keshav (Rajkummar). While Bobby suffers from multiple mental disorders, we are told, Keshav is "too normal". He has a house, a job, a girlfriend and is everyone's favourite. Things soon go awry for the "overtly stable" Keshav when Bobby confesses to the police that Keshav is not what he portrays himself to be.

The film has been produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and Shaailesh R Singh’s Karma Media and Entertainment. It earned Rs 5.40 crore in its opening day earnings, but was unable to surpass Kangana's last release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Judgementall Hai Kya had been a subject of many controversies even before its release. Initially titled Mental Hai Kya, the name of the movie was changed after mental health experts termed it as "atrocious and insensitive" towards people who suffer from mental health issues. The film's release was also postponed multiple times.

Recently, the makers were accused of plagiarism by a Hungarian artist Flóra Borsi. She alleged that the makers have copied her work for the poster of the film, without asking for her permission. She also shared a picture of her original photograph along with a poster of the Kangana-Rajkummar starrer on Facebook.

