Jonas Brothers: Documentary taking 'an intimate look' at Kevin, Nick, Joe's lives to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Washington DC: Amazon Studios has announced it is partnering with Philymack, and Federal Films on an upcoming documentary about the Jonas brothers, to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

The documentary film will give fans “an intimate look” into the lives of Kevin, Nick and Joe, reported Variety.

The Jonas Brothers, in a statement, said, “Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals,” adding, “In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world.”

Variety further cited an interview with Brooke Reese on the Beats 1 radio station on Apple Music, where the brothers gave some details about what their fans can expect in the documentary.

“It’s going to give people a look into who we are as a family, as brothers and — oh yeah — we were also the Jonas brothers at one time, then we weren’t, and now we are again. So you kind of get the full range of our life story plus our family’s perspective on everything,” Nick said.

“Also a big factor in this too is the fans and what they’ve meant to us. I think it’s going to be something we look back on in 20 years and we were able to show our kids and be really proud of the growth we’ve had,” he added.

The band only recently dropped their comeback single, ‘Sucker,’ which represents their first original release in nearly six years, and the debut of their new partnership with Republic Records.

The accompanying music video, which playfully stars the trio’s respective partners, Priyanka Chopra, ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas, has already gained over 40 million views on YouTube.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, in a statement added, “Amazon Prime Video is proud to be the exclusive home for a very personal, behind the scenes look at the Jonas Brothers as they reunite for this exciting tour” adding, “Experiencing the brothers back together again is the news that everyone hoped for and we can’t wait to share this intimate and compelling documentary special with all of our customers.”

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 12:17:17 IST