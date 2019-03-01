Jonas Brothers reunite after six years, tease new single 'Sucker'; video may feature Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surprised their fans with the announcement of the popular boyband's comeback. Priyanka took to Instagram to share the news along with the cover art of their new single 'Sucker'.

The official Jonas Brothers account shared a clip from their appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden. The promo video shows the host driving his car through Los Angeles and picking up Joe on the way. The two are later joined by Nick and then Kevin and that’s when James asks if this means something. The Jonas Brothers then break the news of their reunion to him.

The boy band will join the host in a week long takeover from 4 March to 7 March, where they will speak exclusively about the reason behind the group's revival.



View this post on Instagram We’re baaaccckkkk… @latelateshow #LateLateJonas A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on Feb 28, 2019 at 7:06am PST

The Jonas Brothers formed in 2005 and after four studio albums, split in 2013 to pursue their solo music careers. They are reuiniting after a hiatus of six years, reports Entertainment Weekly.

US Weekly writes that Priyanka, Joe's fiance Sophie Turner and Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas will also make cameo appearances in the music video for 'Sucker', expected to premiere in the US around midnight on 1 March.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 09:38:08 IST