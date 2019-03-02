Jonas Brothers on their reunion: Had to 'heal and grow' as a family before getting back together

The first single post the reunion of Jonas Brothers- 'Sucker' has left their fans in a frenzy.

Following the release of 'Sucker', their first new track in nearly six years, at Friday, the band — consisting of brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas — sat down with Elvis Duran for an interview in which they spoke about their split, the conversations that led to reunion and a documentary that is due to come out later this year.

Nick revealed that the circumstances during their 2013 split were not good. "When it ended it was not good. It was a couple years of rebuilding our family, and in our mind it seemed impossible for us to do this ever again.”

He further mentioned that the topic of reunion resurfaced during the filming of their documentary. "This whole thing started because we decided to make a documentary about our story then evolved to us actually doing some real healing and growing as brothers to the point where we all looked at each other and said 'we’ve got to do this again.'

"It feels like it’s the right timing and there’s a magic that we can’t deny when we’re together," the youngest of the trio added.

Joe, 29, shared a similar sentiment and said that the band had been discussing getting back together for a year - but the official decision wasn't made until six months ago.

Kevin, 31, added that filming the documentary together helped their reunion in a huge deal. “[It] was great because we had to have real conversations and not hold back,” he said. “So for us, it worked out in a good way.”

A lot has changed over the years for the Jonas brothers. While Nick, who married actress Priyanka Chopra in December, embarked on a solo career and Joe sang lead vocals with his band DNCE following the band’s split, Kevin remained largely out of the spotlight as he welcomed his two daughters — Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2, reports People.

Their music video for Sucker also has appearances by their partners in glamorously-costumed Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Sophie Turner (who Nick said call themselves “the J sisters”).

According to the brothers, 'Sucker' is just the beginning of what they have in the pipeline musically. “We’ve got a lot of songs that are recorded. We have 30-40 songs that we are excited to release, so I think in the next few months you’re going to hear more.” mentioned Joe.

The Jonas Brothers formed in 2005 and became global singing sensations off the back of Disney TV movie Camp Rock.

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2019 12:04:42 IST