Golden Globes 2020: Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor for Joker; 1917 bags best picture trophy; see full winners' list
The winners at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:
Best motion picture, drama: 1917
Best motion picture, musical or comedy: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Awkwafina, The Farewell
Best director: Sam Mendes, 1917
Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best screenplay, motion picture: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
Best foreign language film: Parasite
Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy: Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie: Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Best drama TV series: Succession
Best comedy or musical TV series: Fleabag
Best actress in a TV musical or comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best actor in a TV drama: Brian Cox, Succession
Best animated motion picture: Missing Link
Best original song: 'I'm Gonna Love Me Again from' from Rocketman, music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin
Best supporting actress in series, limited series or TV movie: Patricia Arquette, The Act
Best actress in a TV series, drama: Olivia Colman, The Crown
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best limited series or TV movie: Chernobyl
Best original score: Hildur Gudnadottir, Joker
Updated Date: Jan 06, 2020 11:27:21 IST