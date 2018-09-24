Joker-Harley Quinn spin-off writers suggest film will be a mashup of Bad Santa and This Is Us

While the Joker standalone film with Joaquin Phoenix is in production, the Harley Quinn and Joker spin-off film is also in development. It was earlier reported that Crazy Stupid Love directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa have been roped in to script the film. The duo, in an interview with Metro, revealed that the film would be a crossover between Bad Santa and the drama series This is Us.

"It is great. The whole thing starts with Harley kidnapping Dr. Phil. Played by Dr. Phil hopefully. Because her and the Joker are having problems with their relationship. We had so much fun, I don’t know if we have had more fun writing a script in our career. It was sort of like, we wrote Bad Santa a couple of years ago, and it was that sensibility mixed with our This Is Us sensibility. We kind of meshed them together. We were doing a relationship movie but with the sensibility of a Bad Santa, f***ed up, mentally deranged people. It was a lot of fun."

As for the future of the project, the duo, who have directed the pilot and six episodes of the NBC drama, shared that the script had been handed in but they were unsure when the filming would begin. Meanwhile, Joker is slated to hit theaters on 4 October, 2019 and will be starring, apart from Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro and Marc Maron.

