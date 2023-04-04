Joker: Folie à Deux, the second part of the movie Joker, is scheduled to release in 2024. While several pictures from the movie’s set have been making rounds on social media, now, American singer-songwriter and actress Lady Gaga was seen on its set on Sunday with co-actor Joaquin Phoenix. During the filming of the movie in New York City, Lady Gaga was seen in a new messy makeup style and was wearing a black-and-white diamond-patterned corset, a black coat and ripped stockings. She was seen smoking and dancing while shouting on the steps and was later joined by Joaquin Phoenix.

During the filming of the Todd Phillips movie, Joaquin Phoenix wore the traditional Joker makeup with white face paint, red and blue smears. He also wore a messy grey suit with a beige button-up shirt and a striped tie. Joaquin and Lady Gaga were seen smiling and laughing on the steps as they filmed one of the scenes of the movie.

Have a look at some of the pics from the set:

On 25 March, Lady Gaga was spotted dressed in her complete Harley Quinn costume for the film. She wore a black-and-white corset, but it was not disheveled and had a satin red jacket. Her blonde hair was styled differently and slicked back in a wet look.

She filmed the scene on the steps of Gotham City Hall in New York City.

Gaga, who is a Grammy winner, is playing the role of famous DC character Harley Quinn in the second part of Joker. Harley Quinn is a henchwoman of the DC supervillain Joker. The movie Joker was a massive success, and won several Academy awards. Released in 2019, the Joaquin Phoenix starrer earned over $1 billion on box office.

In June 2022, there were rumours that Gaga might take on a role of Harley which was previously played by Margot Robbie. However, on 4 August 2022, director Phillips officially confirmed that Lady Gaga would be in the film.

Lady Gaga is knows for several hit songs including Bad Romance, Poker Face and Hold My Hand.

