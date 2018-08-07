Johnny Depp's Notorious BIG film City of Lies pulled by distributors a month before release on 7 September

Global Road Entertainment has pulled the upcoming Notorious BIG film City of Lies, starring Johnny Depp, a month before it was slated to hit theaters. The movie was scheduled to be releasedon 7 September but is now undated, a spokesman for the distributor said on Monday, reports Variety.

The feature is based on the book LAbyrinth, which tells the story of the police investigation into the deaths of rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls. According to Screen Rant, Depp will be seen as a detective Russell Poole, whose biggest case, the murders of the aforementioned rappers, still remain unsolved. Forest Whittaker also stars in the film as an investigative journalist.

In July, Depp was sued by a location manager involved in the production who said the actor punched him. He has faced a number of legal and financial woes, recently granting a wide ranging interview to Rolling Stone that showcased the actor's decline. In July, he settled a lawsuit with his former managers who had accused the actor of spending money at an unsustainable rate.

Depp, who faced accusations of domestic violence in his divorce from Amber Heard, last year received criticism for being cast in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Depp denied the allegations and Heard later issued a joint statement with her ex-husband saying, "There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm."

Screen Rant also reports that neither official comment regarding the move has been made nor a new release date been announced yet.

