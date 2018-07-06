Justice League star Amber Heard faces criticism for racist tweet about undocumented immigrants

Amber Heard has been facing backlash online for her tweet about US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) checkpoints in her neighbourhood. ICE was established in 2003 after the 11 September, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The screengrabs of the now-deleted tweet read, "Just heard there’s an ICE checkpoint in Hollywood, a few blocks from where I live. Everyone better give their housekeepers, nannies and landscapers a ride home tonight…"

The actress, who has been a staunch opponent of US President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy, was called out by Twitter users for reinforcing the idea that people who work as housekeepers, nannies and landscapers are illegal immigrants.

Without apologising for her original tweet, Heard posted tweets condemning Trump's policy.

Checkpoints on your home streets.... Is this the “great” America we’re aiming for? Raids, fences and police-state like checkpoints don’t feel like the ‘land of the free’ our immigrant ancestors built. — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) July 3, 2018

With this human rights crisis being so politicized, it is hard to make a simple statement w/out it being used to distract from the real issues. Its hard for everyone to not be negatively affected by this subject n some way. pic.twitter.com/nZ0PrMet4G — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) July 3, 2018

On 24 June, the actress, along with other Hollywood celebrities like Bella Thorne and Lena Dunham, had visited Tornillo in Texas to protest against Trump's move of separating immigrant children from their parents, reports CNN.

