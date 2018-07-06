You are here:

Justice League star Amber Heard faces criticism for racist tweet about undocumented immigrants

FP Staff

Jul,06 2018 12:58:56 IST

Amber Heard has been facing backlash online for her tweet about US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) checkpoints in her neighbourhood. ICE was established in 2003 after the 11 September, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The screengrabs of the now-deleted tweet read, "Just heard there’s an ICE checkpoint in Hollywood, a few blocks from where I live. Everyone better give their housekeepers, nannies and landscapers a ride home tonight…"

The actress, who has been a staunch opponent of US President Donald Trump's  zero-tolerance immigration policy, was called out by Twitter users for reinforcing the idea that people who work as housekeepers, nannies and landscapers are illegal immigrants.

Screengrab of Amber Heard's deleted tweet. Image from Twitter @Ainamzas

Without apologising for her original tweet, Heard posted tweets condemning Trump's policy.

On 24 June, the actress, along with other Hollywood celebrities like Bella Thorne and Lena Dunham, had visited Tornillo in Texas to protest against Trump's move of separating immigrant children from their parents, reports CNN.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 13:02 PM

