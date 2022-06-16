Johnny Depp will be back in court soon with Camille Vasquez: What did he do now?

Camille Vasquez was the surprise star of the legal team that successfully argued the defamation case against Amber Heard for Johnny Depp. She will once again represent the actor in a personal injury lawsuit filed against him by Gregg 'Rocky' Brooks, location manager on the 2018 movie 'City of Lies'

After winning the defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard and celebrating the victory with a lavish dinner at an Indian restaurant, Hollywood star Johnny Depp will soon be stepping into another legal drama with his celebrity attorney, Camille Vasquez.

Vasquez was the surprise star of the legal team that successfully argued the defamation case against Amber Heard for Johnny Depp. She will once again represent the actor in court in a personal injury lawsuit filed against him by Gregg "Rocky" Brooks, location manager on the 2018 movie City of Lies.

What is the new case against Johnny Depp?

According to a report by the Independent, Brooks has alleged that Depp “maliciously and forcefully” punched him twice in the ribs before saying he would pay him $100,000 to punch him back in the face.

The incident took place in April 2017 in which the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s actions were “intentional and malicious” and intended to cause him to “suffer humiliation”.

Brooks also claimed Depp’s “intoxication and temper created a hostile, abusive and unsafe work environment”.

In the court documents, Brooks has said that he was fired from the movie after he refused to sign a waiver of his right to sue over the incident.

The Independent report said that Depp’s attorneys do not admit that the actor or his co-defendants hit Brooks. Instead, they argued that Brooks’ injuries were due to “self-defence/defence of others", and that Brooks himself "provoked" the actions that resulted in his own injuries.

The trial will begin on 25 July in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, United States.

Vasquez to Depp’s rescue

After the successful culmination of the Amber Heard defamation suit in favour of Depp, Vasquez was promoted to partner at Brown Rudnick.

During the seven-week tria in Fairfax County, Virginia, the 37-year-old attorney became something of a celebrity at the courthouse and online.

Videos of her unrelenting cross-examination of Heard, multiple objections to questioning by her lawyers, and a sharp closing argument went viral on social media.

Vasquez said on ABC’s Good Morning America that it was “overwhelming” to have become an overnight social media star during the case.

“It’s been surreal and if I’m being honest a bit overwhelming. But if I can be an inspiration to young women that want to go to law school and study and work hard then it was all worth it,” she said.

Vasquez will defend Depp in the next case alongside fellow Brown Rudnick partner Randall Smith.



