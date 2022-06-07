According to New York Post, the 58-year-old actor splurged a whopping $62,000 (approximately Rs 48.1 lakh) on a special celebratory dinner with his friends. The Pirates of the Caribbean star indulged in several authentic Indian food items, cocktails, and rose champagne at the restaurant.

Actor Johnny Depp spent a whopping amount at an Indian restaurant in UK’s Birmingham after he won a high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. Days after emerging victorious out of the highly-publicised case, Depp seems to have celebrated his win with great enthusiasm at the city's Varanasi restaurant. This popular restaurant is touted to be Birmingham’s largest Indian eatery.

According to New York Post, the 58-year-old actor splurged a whopping $62,000 (approximately Rs 48.1 lakh) on a special celebratory dinner with his friends. The Pirates of the Caribbean star indulged in several authentic Indian food items, cocktails, and rose champagne at the restaurant.

Taking to Instagram, the official page of the restaurant shared a few pictures in which Depp can be seen cooperating with the staff members for a few photos. In the photos, the Alice in Wonderland actor is seen wearing an off-white shirt paired with a waistcoat and jacket, blue denim, a cap, and black shoes.

“The most talked about person on the planet right now joined us for dinner last night! What an amazing and humble experience. Only at Varanasi Restaurant,” the post read. The official handle of the restaurant also mentioned that they had the "greatest of pleasure" to be in the presence of Depp as well as musician Jeff Beck.

Check their now-viral post here:

Reports suggest that Depp’s security team initially checked the city centre facility to ensure it was secure and that his privacy could be maintained. The actor, along with Beck and 20 others, spent around three hours at the restaurant. Depp met the manager’s friends and family as well. After having a good time, he left the place with a takeaway bag, metro.co.uk reported.

Recently, Depp was awarded $10 million as compensatory damages and $5 million as punitive damages after winning the high-profile defamation case against his former wife and actor Amber Heard. Depp had accused Heard of defamation after an op-ed written by her for the Washington Post in 2018, described her as a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

