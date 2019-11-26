Johnny Depp settles fee dispute lawsuit with ex-attorneys he hired for $30 mn legal battle against former lawyer Jake Bloom

Johnny Depp has reached a settlement with the lawyers he had hired for a malpractice suit. They had alleged that the actor owed them $347,979.89 in unpaid legal bills. Depp had ended the litigation with Buckley LLP lawyers he had hired for the $30 million legal battle with his former lawyer Jake Bloom, reports Deadline.

Buckley’s Fredrick Levin, Michael Rome and Ali Abugheida were suing the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor for the outstanding balance on his already 10 percent discounted $535,697.28 bill, adds Deadline.

As per the suit, Depp's representatives had informed Buckley LLP in January that he was dropping the firm because he was looking to "contract the number of law firms providing services to him and his entities". Edward White, Depp's representative in the matter, had told the firm that the actor intended to pay the outstanding fees in the first quarter of 2019.

The actor also faces assault charges levied by former wife and actress Amber Heard. She recently recounted years of abuse she endured by her former husband and actor Johnny Depp in new court documents filed in response to his $50 million defamation lawsuit against her.

The actress referred to Depp as "the monster" multiple times in the court filings and claimed he wouldn't remember the abuse due to his excessive drinking and drug use.

ETCanada writes that Depp has another case slapped against him, for which the hearing is scheduled on 11 May, 2020. The actor has been accused of physically assaulting City of Lies location manager Gregg "Rocky" Brook.

Depp will be seen next as war photographer W Eugene Smith in Minamata. His first look was released in May during the Cannes Film Festival. The drama is directed by Andrew Levitas from a screenplay by David K Kessler, who adapted the Smith and his wife Aileen Miko Smith's book of the same name.

