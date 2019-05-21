Johnny Depp faces $350,000 lawsuit from former lawyers over unpaid legal bills

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has been sued by his ex-lawyers over unpaid bills. According to the court documents, Buckley LLP is suing the actor for $347,979.89 relating to unpaid legal bills.

The firm alleges that they were hired by Depp to represent him in the $30 million legal battle with his former lawyers Bloom Hergott LLP, reported Variety.

As per the suit, Depp's representatives informed Buckley LLP in January that he was dropping the firm because he was looking to "contract the number of law firms providing services to him and his entities".

Edward White, Depp's representative in the matter, told the firm that the actor intended to pay the outstanding fees in the first quarter of 2019.

"Plaintiff received further assurances regarding payment from Depp's agents, most recently with promises to pay the amount owed in full by mid-May," the suit stated.

The firm is suing for the money they are owed, plus interest and additional damages.

Depp's representatives have not responded to the suit yet.

The actor also faces assault charges levied by former wife and actress Amber Heard. She recently recounted years of abuse she endured by her former husband and actor Johnny Depp, in new court documents filed in response to his $50 million defamation lawsuit against her.

The actress referred to Depp as "the monster" multiple times in the court filings and claimed he wouldn't remember the abuse due to his excessive drinking and drug use.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 14:18:30 IST

