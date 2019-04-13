Amber Heard details alleged abuse by Johnny Depp, refers to him as 'the monster' in court filings

Actress Amber Heard has recounted years of abuse she endured by her former husband and actor Johnny Depp, in new court documents filed in response to his $50 million defamation lawsuit against her.

The actress referred to Depp as "the monster" multiple times in the court filings and claimed he wouldn't remember the abuse due to his excessive drinking and drug use, reports Variety.

As alleged by Amber, the former Pirates of the Caribbean star grabbed her by hair and throat, slapped her in the face and yelled, "I'll f*ck*ng kill you, you hear me?" at their LA apartment in December 2015. He even dragged her to a bed and started punching her head.

The couple started dating in 2012, a year after which Heard came to know about his drugs and alcohol abuse. They, however, tied the knot in February 2015.

"Johnny often would not remember his delusional and violent conduct after he came out of his drunk or medicated states...Because I loved Johnny, I had believed his multiple promises that he could and would get better. I was wrong," Amber told Page Six.

Further elaborating the abuse she faced, Amber recalled that in May 2014, Depp started drinking heavily, threw things at her and abused her in a private flight.

Depp, however, apologised to her via text and claimed he didn't remember whatever happened.

The couple, after getting married, went on a three-day bender on ecstasy. However, Depp resumed abusing and drinking, claimed Amber.

Amber said he threw her on a ping-pong table, choked her and wrote messages on the wall with blood before being hospitalised.

"To this day, I still have scars on my arms and feet from this incident," the actress said. The last straw, Amber said, was in May 2016, when Depp threw a cell phone at Amber's face and she decided to quit the relationship and filed a restraining order.

The couple got divorced in January 2017.

"I lost a part for a movie in which I had already been cast. People I have never met or spoken to threatened me with violence. I received so many death threats I had to change my phone number on a near-weekly basis," she said.

In 2018, the Paranoia actor had detailed her abuses in an op-ed in The Washington Post without naming Depp.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2019 14:11:55 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.