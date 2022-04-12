After a high-profile libel case in London, actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are headed back to court Monday, this time in the US, for a blockbuster defamation case revolving about allegations of spousal abuse.

What is the case going to entail?

The case pitting the 58-year-old Depp against Heard, 35, will be broadcast live.

Both are expected to testify, along with actors James Franco and Paul Bettany — and billionaire Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk. Some witnesses are expected to appear in person, while others will testify via video link.

A jury of seven, plus four alternates, was selected by Monday afternoon. The smaller jury is typical for civil trials in Virginia.

Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday morning. The trial is expected to last more than a month.

What is the case about?

The case centers on a column written by Heard and printed in The Washington Post in December 2018, in which she describes herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse," who was pilloried online after her assault claims.

The column was entitled: "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change."

The actress never names Depp, who she met on the set of the 2011 film The Rum Diary, and was married to from 2015 to 2017 — but he sued her for defamation for implying he was an abuser, seeking $50 million in damages.

"The op-ed's clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser is categorically and demonstrably false. Mr Depp never abused Ms Heard," the complaint says.

Depp accuses Heard of seeking to "generate positive publicity for herself" ahead of the release of the film Aquaman, in which she had a starring role.

Heard countersued, asking for $100 million, saying she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands. "The frivolous lawsuit Mr Depp has filed against Ms Heard continues that abuse and harassment," her counterclaim says.

Intimate details from the London case

Starting in 2016, Heard sought a restraining order against Depp amid abuse allegations. Their divorce was finalised in 2017.

Depp lost the London case, which he brought against The Sun for branding him a "wife beater." His attempt to appeal was rejected in March last year.

That trial laid bare details of the couple's volatile relationship, including Depp's battle with drugs and alcohol.

Heard testified that she loved the sober Depp — but that he became a "monster" after days-long binges on powerful prescription and other drugs.

Depp's career has suffered in the wake of that case. He left his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp also has said he was asked to step down from the Fantastic Beasts film franchise based on the book by Harry Potter author JK Rowling. He has been replaced by Mads Mikkelsen. In a quirk of timing, the next movie in that series opens in US theaters on 15 April.

Why is the new case being heard in Farfax, Virginia?

The lawsuit brought a little bit of Hollywood to a courthouse that has a long history of dealing with high-profile crimes, just not those involving movie stars.

Heard’s lawyers tried unsuccessfully to have the case moved to California, where the actors reside.

A Fairfax judge ruled that Depp was within his rights to bring the case here because The Washington Post’s online editions are published through servers located in Fairfax County.

Depp’s lawyers have said they brought the case in Virginia in part because the defamation laws here are more favourable to their case.

How are fans reacting?

More than a dozen women, some waving signs saying “Justice for Johnny,” joined other fans who waved pirate flags in recognition of Depp’s signature role in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, waited outside the courthouse an hour before the hearing.

The courtroom in the city of Fairfax was closed to the public Monday, with limited closed-circuit access in an overflow courtroom. People lined up before 7 AM for the wristbands granting access.

Both Depp and Heard were in attendance, but court personnel brought them in and out utilizing special access points that frustrated fans’ ability to see them.