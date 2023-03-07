Entertainment

John Wick: Chapter 4 early reviews out; fans and critics left impressed by Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen

Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 features Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama, Ian McShane, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Lance Reddick and Scott Adkins.

FP Trending March 07, 2023 18:10:33 IST
The fourth instalment of the John Wick franchise is set to hit theatres later this month and if early reviews are anything to go by, the Keanu Reeves-starrer is a hit among fans. Fans and critics who attended the actioner’s premiere in London have been raving about John Wick: Chapter 4. The movie is set to be the longest in the series with its run-time of 169 minutes, but that has not stopped fans from singing Keanu Reeves’ praises.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will see Keanu Reeves, who plays the lead, go up against a council of crime lords known as the High Table in a bid to regain his freedom. However, old allies and new enemies could make his task far tougher than he ever imagined.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 also features Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama, Ian McShane, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Lance Reddick and Scott Adkins. The movie is the sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Take a look at some early reviews of John Wick: Chapter 4 here-

Many users were left impressed by the film.


Some said that Reeves’ character John Wick transcended the status of an icon with this instalment.


Others said that Donnie Yen was the standout performer.


“Brawny, bold & badass, John Wick 4 brilliantly balances vested stakes with an absolutely spectacular, high octane thrill ride. A soaring, searing, scorching chapter in the saga. The wildest time you’ll have at the movies this year. A pure adrenaline rush,” wrote reviewer Courtney Howard.


Many fans appreciated the technical aspects of the movie.


People also gave a shout out to director Chad Stahelski for the storyline, action sequences and world-building.


John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to hit theatres on 24 March. The film has been produced by Lionsgate, Thunder Road Pictures, Summit Entertainment and 87Eleven Entertainment.

As for Keanu Reeves, the Matrix star is gearing up for the fifth part of the John Wick franchise. He also has Constantine 2, the sequel to his 2005 hit Constantine, in the works. Keanu Reeves will also feature in Jonah Hill’s movie Outcome.

