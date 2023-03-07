The fourth instalment of the John Wick franchise is set to hit theatres later this month and if early reviews are anything to go by, the Keanu Reeves-starrer is a hit among fans. Fans and critics who attended the actioner’s premiere in London have been raving about John Wick: Chapter 4. The movie is set to be the longest in the series with its run-time of 169 minutes, but that has not stopped fans from singing Keanu Reeves’ praises.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will see Keanu Reeves, who plays the lead, go up against a council of crime lords known as the High Table in a bid to regain his freedom. However, old allies and new enemies could make his task far tougher than he ever imagined.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 also features Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama, Ian McShane, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Lance Reddick and Scott Adkins. The movie is the sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Take a look at some early reviews of John Wick: Chapter 4 here-

Many users were left impressed by the film.

#JohnWick4 continues with the visceral and brutal action. We finally get the conclusion to the story, and the film brings the action to a higher level with armored ninja, fiery weapons, epic one-shot scenes, and more. Donnie Yen is definitely icing on the cake. pic.twitter.com/7N0utxj772 — John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) March 6, 2023



Some said that Reeves’ character John Wick transcended the status of an icon with this instalment.

#JohnWick4 is action cinema at its finest. This breathtaking, bloody and ballistic ballet delivers a bone-crunching crescendo to one of the greatest action franchises of all time. Pure power, #JohnWick4 is as exhilarating as it is exhausting. Reeves’ Wick transcends icon status. pic.twitter.com/1tn6syfz6E — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) March 6, 2023



Others said that Donnie Yen was the standout performer.

#JohnWick4 is a study in how to craft perfect set-pieces make a nearly 3 hour run time feel like a tight 90. Also, Donnie Yen is INCREDIBLE. — Manisha Ferdinand (@Ferders) March 6, 2023



“Brawny, bold & badass, John Wick 4 brilliantly balances vested stakes with an absolutely spectacular, high octane thrill ride. A soaring, searing, scorching chapter in the saga. The wildest time you’ll have at the movies this year. A pure adrenaline rush,” wrote reviewer Courtney Howard.

Brawny, bold & badass, #JohnWick4 brilliantly balances vested stakes with an absolutely spectacular, high octane thrill ride. A soaring, searing, scorching chapter in the saga. The wildest time you’ll have at the movies this year. A pure adrenaline rush. pic.twitter.com/eUmJRfnwJw — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 6, 2023



Many fans appreciated the technical aspects of the movie.

#JohnWick4 is, at least from a technical pov, one of the greatest Hollywood action movies ever made. It’s visually gorgeous w/ stunningly complicated & creative setpieces. I honestly don’t know how they safely did some of these scenes. It’s a towering artistic achievement. pic.twitter.com/LljisftZBp — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) March 6, 2023



People also gave a shout out to director Chad Stahelski for the storyline, action sequences and world-building.

Chad Stahelski brings it to the next level with #JohnWick4! Mind blowing action sequences and the fantastic world building continues! Keanu kills it, but Donnie Yen is a scene stealer! pic.twitter.com/C93mDayHyY — Caitlin Tyrrell (@caitlin_tyrrell) March 7, 2023



John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to hit theatres on 24 March. The film has been produced by Lionsgate, Thunder Road Pictures, Summit Entertainment and 87Eleven Entertainment.

As for Keanu Reeves, the Matrix star is gearing up for the fifth part of the John Wick franchise. He also has Constantine 2, the sequel to his 2005 hit Constantine, in the works. Keanu Reeves will also feature in Jonah Hill’s movie Outcome.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.