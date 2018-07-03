John Malkovich will reportedly feature opposite Jude law in Paolo Sorrentino’s follow up, The New Pope

John Malkovich will feature opposite Jude Law in The New Pope, which is a follow up show to Paolo Sorrentino’s The Young Pope, as per Variety.

Law played the role of Lenny Belardo in The Young Pope. He took the name Pius XIII as he became the first American pope in history in the series. Law won recognition as an "outrageously conservative figurehead who seems hell-bent on turning the world of the Vatican upside down." as stated by The Hollywood Reporter.

The cast of the 10-part series also included Diane Keaton, Silvio Orlando and James Cromwell.

It was earlier reported that The New Pope would not be a sequel to The Young Pope but a completely new series. HBO and Sky had said that the show will be “set in the world of the modern papacy,”.

Law's reprisal of Pius XIII is uncertain, especially due to the ambiguity that was revolving around his character's future by the end of the first series. It is said that Malkovich will essay the role of the new pontiff. However, no official description of either actor's character has been released.

Malkovich is currently shooting for BBC One’s limited series The ABC Murders.

After working on The Young Pope, Sorrentino directed the two-part Italian film Loro. The director is expected to begin production on The New Pope by November 2018 in Italy.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 16:51 PM