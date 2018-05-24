John Malkovich, Rupert Grint signed to star in screen adaptation of Agatha Christie's The ABC Murders

John Malkovich will be donning the hat and mind of Agatha Christie’s iconic detective character, Hercule Poirot, for yet another screen adaptation. He will be joined by Rupert Grint in the stand out mystery called The ABC Murders. The show will be aired on BBC in the UK and Amazon in the US, reports Variety.

The recent success of the movie adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express introduced Kenneth Branagh as Poirot, who will reprise his character in the sequel, Death On The Nile, owing to the immense success of the former. Malkovich will be following in the path of many great actors who have played the Belgian sleuth over the years. Grint will be playing Inspector Crome in the latest ITV backed adaptation, and will be joined by Andrew Buchan of Broadchurch, Eamon Farren from Twin Peaks, Tara Fitzgerald of Game of Thrones, Bronwyn James, and Freya Mavor.

The ABC Murders is the classic 1936 mystery which will run over 3 parts in the series followed by six more installments of other Agatha Christie mysteries. “The ABC Murders is one of my great-grandmother’s most unsettling and intense stories and Hercule Poirot one of her most intriguing characters. I am most excited to experience the unique approach John Malkovich will bring to the role in this thrilling one-off television adaptation,” said James Prichard, series executive producer and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited.

The series will be penned by writer Sarah Phelps, which follows a serial killer terrorizing Britain and taunting the Belgian sleuth with a clue, leaving the The ABC Railway Guide at each murder site.

Updated Date: May 24, 2018 15:35 PM