Satyamev Jayate 2 is among the many films that have deferred release due to the second wave of coronavirus in India.

John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 has been postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

The actor's production house Emmay Entertainment made the announcement on social media. The post also urged everyone to keep wearing masks and maintain all COVID-19 guidelines.

Here is Emmay Entertainment's statement

The film was scheduled to release on 13 May along with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid (13 May).

Satyamev Jayate 2 stars Divya Khosla Kumar opposite Abraham. The film is helmed by Milap Zaveri who directed the first part as well. It has been extensively shot in Mumbai and Rae Bareli.

Satyamev Jayate 2 has now joined the long list of films that have been postponed due to the surge in COVID cases.

The Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre was slated to hit cinemas on 9 April, whereas Bunty aur Babli 2 had a 23 April release date. Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi (Hindi), Ram Gopal Varma's D Company, Punjabi film Puaada starring Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa have also deferred release.

Meanwhile, the first look of Ajith’s much-awaited film Valimai was supposed to release on his birthday. However, the makers decided to delay it in lieu of the current situation. The announcement was made by producer Boney Kapoor on social media recently.