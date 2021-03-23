Release of Haathi Mere Saathi Hindi version, Ammy Virk-starrer Punjabi film Puaada pushed due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The Telugu and Tamil versions of Haathi Mere Saathi, titled Aranya and Kaadan, respectively, will open in theatres on Friday, 26 March.

The Hindi version of the Rana Daggubati-starrer Haathi Mere Saathi has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers announced Tuesday.

However, the movie's Telugu and Tamil versions, titled Aranya and Kaadan, respectively, will open in theatres on Friday.

Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film was set to be released in the theatres countrywide on 26 March in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

In a statement, the makers have said the release date has been pushed due to the current COVID-19 situation, "Dear viewers, it pains us to share this news but given the COVID-19 situation in the Hindi markets, the team of Haathi Mere Saathi has decided to hold on to the release of the film. We shall keep you posted on further developments. However, we will be releasing 'Aranya' and 'Kaadan' in the South markets on the 26th of March,” Eros International said in a statement.

Check out the statement here

Important Haathi Mere Saathi Release Update (👇) pic.twitter.com/h2OyuhZ20C — Eros Now (@ErosNow) March 23, 2021

Apart from Haathi Mere Saathi, the makers of the Punjabi film Puaada have also postponed the release due to increasing coronavirus cases. Featuring Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles, the Punjabi film was supposed to hit the theatres on 2 April. If released on time, the desi romantic comedy would have been the first big Punjabi film to hit the big screens this year. “Due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and new guidelines for cinemas with weekend and night curfews of theatres, we have decided to postpone our movie Puaada until further notice," the statement reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A&A Pictures (@aandapicturesofficial)

Sonam is playing an MBA student while Ammy is portraying the character of a milkman in the romantic drama. The twist comes when the lovebirds express their feelings in front of their parents. Directed by Rupinder Chahal, the film will be released worldwide by Zee Studios.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)