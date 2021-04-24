The first look of Ajith Kumar’s Valimai was supposed to release on 1 May, on the occasion of the Tamil star's 50th birthday.

The first look of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s much-awaited film Valimai will not be released on the occasion of his 50th birthday on 1 May. The decision has been taken by the makers owing to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country. Taking to social media, producer Boney Kapoor announced that although they wanted to release the first look on the actor’s birthday, it is not the right time when fellow citizens are facing various hardships due to coronavirus .

In the statement, the maker requested fans to pray for the departed souls and for those who are currently battling the virus. The new release date of Valimai first look has not been announced yet.

Kapoor made the announcement as the fans have been pestering the producers to update them about the film’s status.

Check out the announcement here

Valimai is an action-thriller produced by Zee Studios and Bayview Projects. It stars Ajith in the role of a police officer who will be seen sporting two different looks. One of them will be similar to the bald look which he sported in Vedalam in 2015. It also features Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

Helmed by H Vinoth, the film has been shot entirely in Hyderabad’s Ramoji city. It is Vinoth’s second consecutive project with Boney and Ajith after Nerkonda Paarvai, the official Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink.

Valimai was supposed to get released last year but got delayed due to the pandemic.