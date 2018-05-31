John Abraham refutes rumours of a fight with Akshay Kumar: 'Sorry to disappoint but no truth to this'

Actor-producer John Abraham is currently basking in the success of his latest film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, released on 25 May. The film finally hit the theatres after several changes in the date of release and a long dispute with once-producers KriArj Entertainment.

While this dispute between John Abraham and Prernaa Arora of KriArj made it to the headlines, there were also speculations of a cold war stemming between John and Akshay Kumar. Before social media could flame it up, John extinguished the conjecture by posting a clarification notice on Twitter.

Heard that my brother @akshaykumar and I are fighting..he would beat me up Sorry to disappoint but NO truth to this. The only explosions happening currently are on screen in Parmanu — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) May 30, 2018

His Desi Boyz's co-star Akshay also replied to John's post and wished him good luck on Parmanu's success at the box office. He tweeted:

Absolutely 🙌🏻 So proud of you brother @TheJohnAbraham, heard you've done a swell job in Parmanu...gonna catch it real soon. Hugs https://t.co/iunrJ3TYdl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 30, 2018

Both Akshay and John have collaborated in a number of comedy films in the past including 2005's Garam Masala, 2011's Desi Boyz and 2012's Housefull 2.

On the work front both the actors — usually seen in patriotic dramas these days — have an interesting line up of films in the coming years. While John will be seen in Satyameva Jayate, RAW, Batla House and then later in his action-franchise Attack, Akshay will be seen in Gold, 2.0, Kesari, Mogul and then later Housefull 4.

Updated Date: May 31, 2018 12:45 PM