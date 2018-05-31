You are here:

John Abraham refutes rumours of a fight with Akshay Kumar: 'Sorry to disappoint but no truth to this'

FP Staff

May,31 2018 12:45:12 IST

Actor-producer John Abraham is currently basking in the success of his latest film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, released on 25 May. The film finally hit the theatres after several changes in the date of release and a long dispute with once-producers KriArj Entertainment.

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in Desi Boyz. Facebook

While this dispute between John Abraham and Prernaa Arora of KriArj made it to the headlines, there were also speculations of a cold war stemming between John and Akshay Kumar. Before social media could flame it up, John extinguished the conjecture by posting a clarification notice on Twitter.

His Desi Boyz's co-star Akshay also replied to John's post and wished him good luck on Parmanu's success at the box office. He tweeted:

Both Akshay and John have collaborated in a number of comedy films in the past including 2005's Garam Masala, 2011's Desi Boyz and 2012's Housefull 2.

On the work front both the actors — usually seen in patriotic dramas these days — have an interesting line up of films in the coming years. While John will be seen in Satyameva Jayate, RAW, Batla House and then later in his action-franchise Attack, Akshay will be seen in Gold, 2.0, Kesari, Mogul and then later Housefull 4.

