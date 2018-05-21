After Parmanu and Batla House, John Abraham to begin prep for Attack franchise: Will be mother of all action films

John Abraham has begun work on his next action franchise titled Attack.

The 45-year-old actor, who has action films such as Dishoom, Force 2 and Rocky Handsome to his credit, is prepping for an out-and-out adventure film, whose first installment will arrive in January 2019.

"I am planning an action film which will be the mother of all action films. It is going to be a huge franchise. I can assure you India would not have seen an action film like this. It is a franchise called Attack.

"The first one is coming in January next year. We have finalised the team. We have also started prep work," John told PTI. The actor, who will also headline the first film, says that the project is based on "an original script (which has been) developed" by him.

John says once he is through with the filming of Batla House, he will dive straight into this hardcore action film, which will be produced by his banner, JA Entertainment.

In 2013, the actor-producer had announced a slice-of-life movie, Banana to be directed by Imtiaz Ali's brother Sajid Ali. "Banana is a film which is close to my heart. Imtiaz's brother is a very talented director. It is a small film. He has made a beautiful film," he says.

John adds the team is facing "complications" in the production process. "You need right partners. The film moved hands..." he adds.

Talking about his another pending production, Satra Ko Shaadi Hai, he says, "The project was with Disney and they are the best people to talk about. Unfortunately, the film is not in our hands. We were very happy with the film but it did not see the light of the day because of them."

John assures that one of his dream projects, 1911, based on football will come to fruition soon.

"1911 will happen. We will make the announcement soon," he says. 1911 follows the story of footballer Sibdas Bhaduri, who captained the football team Mohun Bagan in the historic 1911 IFA Shield Final, where it defeated the East Yorkshire Regiment with a score of 2-1 to become the first Asian team to win the contest.

John says he is open to the idea of making a Dishoom sequel and third installment in the Force franchise.

"Both Varun Dhawan and I wanted to do Dishoom 2. I hope it happens. Force is with me and filmmaker Vipul Shah. And until we chance upon something interesting, we will not do it," he says.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, that is set to arrive in the theatres on 25 May.

