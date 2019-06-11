John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi to team up for Sanjay Gupta's upcoming gangster drama

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi have been roped in to star in Sanjay Gupta's yet-untitled gangster drama. The filmmaker, who has helmed Amitabh Bachchan-Sanjay Dutt's action thriller Kaante and produced Shootout at Lokhandwalla and Shootout at Wadala, will return to the gangster genre with the forthcoming film after six years.

Confirming the news, Sanjay said in a statement quoted by News18, "It's my third outing with John and I am super excited to work with Emraan as I have always wanted to work with him. I am back to my base of filmmaking, which are gangster dramas. All I can say is, it's good to be home."

As reported earlier, the film will be set in 1980-90s and will revolve around the events that were instrumental in Bombay turning into Mumbai. It will showcase the shutdown of iconic textile mills, the murder of a noted businessman, how the nexus between politicians, cops, the underworld and the business fraternity changed the city's landscape.

A source informed Mumbai Mirror that the film will be a cat-and-mouse chase where one actor will play a cop, and the other a gangster. The shooting will begin in July, and will be wrapped in this year's end.

The filmmaker's last directorial outing was the revenge-drama Kaabil (2017), starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in the lead.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2019 09:59:16 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.