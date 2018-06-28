You are here:

Joe Wright's upcoming The Woman in the Window, featuring Amy Adams, to release in October 2019

Los Angeles: Amy Adams-starrer The Woman in the Window is set for a 2019 release.

Fox has scheduled the opening of the Joe Wright-directed thriller for an awards-season release date on 4 October 2019, Variety reported.

Joe Wright's last directorial venture was The Darkest Hour which received six nominations in the Academy Awards, including best picture. The film ultimately won the Academy award for best actor for Gary Oldman.

Tracy Letts (best known for writing August: Osage County) has penned the screenplay with Scott Rudin and Eli Bush producing the project.

The film is based on AJ Finn's bestselling novel of the same name, which debuted at No 1 on the New York Times bestseller list and remains the biggest selling adult fiction title of 2018.

With over one million copies sold in the USA, the novel has additionally topped the bestseller charts in multiple countries and is currently published in 38 languages.

Amy Adams will next be seen featuring in Sharp Objects for HBO. She is also the executive producer for the film. The other film that Adams will be seen next in, is Adam McKay’s upcoming Dick Cheney film opposite Christian Bale. Adams stars as Lynne Cheney in the film.

Adams is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, WME, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 16:13 PM