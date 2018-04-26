Amy Adams to play lead in Darkest Hour director Joe Wright's upcoming thriller The Woman in the Window

Hollywood star Amy Adams is set to star in Joe Wright's next directorial venture The Woman in the Window.

Tracy Letts (best known for writing August: Osage County) has penned the screenplay with Scott Rudin and Eli Bush producing the project, reported Variety.

The film is based on A.J' Finn's best-selling novel of the same name, which debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list and remains the biggest-selling adult fiction title of 2018. With more than one million copies sold in the United States, the novel has additionally topped the bestseller charts in multiple countries and is currently published in 38 languages, reports Variety.

Elizabeth Gabler and Marisa Paiva are overseeing the project for Fox 2000.

Apart from Joe Wright's next, Amy Adams will also be seen starring in Sharp Objects for HBO, and as Lynne Cheney in Adam McKay’s upcoming Dick Cheney film opposite Christian Bale. She was last seen in 2017's Justice League as Lois Lane, and in the neo-noir psychological thriller Nocturnal Animals opposite Jake Gyllenhaal.

Joe Wright’s most recent film, The Darkest Hour, was nominated for six Academy Awards, including best picture. The film won the Academy Award for best actor for Gary Oldman.

