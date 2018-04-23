Sharp Objects trailer: Amy Adams returns to TV for HBO's adaptation of Gillian Flynn's psychological thriller

After the successful adaptation of her novel Gone Girl, another of Gillian Flynn's books has been picked up for cinematic adaptation. The first trailer of Sharp Objects dropped on Sunday and marks Amy Adams' return to TV after over a decade.

The eight-episode series has Adams playing the role of reporter Camille Preaker who returns to her hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. As she puts together a psychological puzzle from her past, she slowly starts identifying with the victims a bit too closely.

While the trailer does not worry itself with the plot too much, it does carry an eerie feeling throughout which is something you would expect from a story written by the author of Gone Girl. An almost bedraggled Adams rediscovers her hometown bit by bit and the cut scenes offer multiple jump scares. Gone Girl had offered one of the best twists in modern movie history and Sharp Objects promises something in the same vein.

The show places Adams alongside a solid cast comprising Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina, Eliza Scanlen, Elizabeth Perkins and Matt Craven. The show has been directed by Jean-Marc Vallée of Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club-fame. Flynn herself is part of the scriptwriting team.

The book itself spent more than 70 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list, won two of Britain’s Dagger Awards and was shortlisted for an Edgar Award, reports Deadline.

The show is scheduled to premier in July 2018.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018 10:20 AM