Joe Jonas was 'less than supportive' to Sophie Turner during postpartum: Report

With divorce rumours between singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner making rounds on the internet, a recent report by TMZ claimed that the 34-year-old, who is part of Jonas Brothers alongside Nick and Kevin, was allegedly ‘less supportive’ as the Game of Thrones actress struggled during the postpartum period involving the birth of their second child last year.

Former partners Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who have 2 daughters, four-year-old Willa and a year-old daughter, whose initials were recently revealed to be ‘DJ’ as per Joe’s divorce documents, are looking forward to ‘a parenting plan’ that allows “frequent and continuing contact with both parties,” the report added.

What led to the divorce?

In accordance to sources cited by the portal, Sophie Turner struggled after the birth of her and Joe’s second daughter, DJ. The 27-year-old actress ‘didn’t want to leave home’ after giving birth in July last year. In addition, the star avoided getting clicked or attending events altogether. The report further highlighted that “nevertheless, she attended several events with Joe, but at one specific event, several people said Sophie made it clear she was uncomfortable and didn’t want to be there.”

Just after Sophie Turner confirmed her preference for not going out, Joe attended another event all alone. As per TMZ sources, Joe ‘complained Sophie was missing in action and felt she needed to get out more’. Looking at the different sides of the same story, sources close to the portal added that it was clear to their closed ones that ‘there was a strain in their relationship.’

While several others confirmed that although there were ‘challenges in the relationship’, Joe ‘was supportive’ of Sophie.

Sophie targeted over partying lifestyle

The latest claims come just days after Sophie Turner was described as a party girl. An earlier TMZ report claimed Joe had been upset about Sophie’s excessive partying over the past few months.

The duo’s first appearance since announcing divorce

Joe Jonas claimed that he caught ex-partner Sophie Turner on a ring security camera ‘doing or saying something’ that was ‘the last straw’, according to him. The singer was recently seen appearing publicly alongside his two daughters, without his wedding ring, on an outing in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Joe Jonas ditches wedding ring, dines with daughters after filing for divorce from Sophie Turner https://t.co/pgzVtdJJs4 pic.twitter.com/5R3o1eOA6d — Page Six (@PageSix) September 6, 2023

Interestingly, the outing came just hours after their joint statement announcing the split. Since then, Joe has faced backlash on X, with many calling his latest pictures with his daughters a ‘staged photo op’.

While the two expressed their desire for privacy for the sake of their young daughters, ahead of the rumours that hogged headlines, Sophie enjoyed a fun night-out with friends and cast-mates at the wrap party for the Birmingham portion of filming for her new ITV show, Joan.