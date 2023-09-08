Sophie Turner and her husband and singer Joe Jonas announced their divorce few days ago on social media. Their statement read- “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The couple had a daughter, Willa, in 2020, and last year had another daughter whose name they have not made public.

Jonas is seeking joint custody of the girls, according to the divorce documents. The two had a prenuptial-agreement that Jonas expects will be enforced, according to the filing.

The couple said in interviews that mutual friends had long wanted to introduce them when they began talking via Instagram direct messages in 2016. They met in person in October of that year and were dating each other exclusively by December. They announced their engagement in October 2017.

Turner was now recently spotted partying and speaking about the same to Daily Hunt, a bar manager Herzon Stephenson spoke about Turner and revealed a lot of details. He said, “She never once spoke about her husband or kids and never mentioned anything about getting divorced. So, when the news came out a few days later, I was very shocked, but it also made sense because it was obvious when I was with Sophie that she wanted to return to her days of partying. I sensed that she was missing those times.”

The manager revealed how she downed 27 blue Raspberry mojitos with him and said, “We spent a lot of time chatting and drinking because we had a lot in common. I’m from Coventry, and she’s from Warwickshire and we were both on the party scene in that area at the same time, so we had some common friends.”