Jodie Foster-starrer Hotel Artemis to release in India on 15 June; film depicts members-only hospital for criminals

Jodie Foster, who is bet known for her work in films like Silence of the Lambs, Taxi Driver and The Accused is going to be seen in action-thriller Hotel Artemis, scheduled for release in India on 15 June.

The two time Oscar winner Foster will play the role of Nurse, who runs a secret, members-only emergency room for criminals in a near-future Los Angeles -- that has been torn by riots.

The cast also includes Sterling K. Brown as Waikiki, Sofia Boutella as Nice, Jeff Goldblum as the Wolf King, Brian Tyree Henry as Honolulu, Jenny Slate as Morgan, Zachary Quinto as Crosby, Charlie Day as Acupulco and Dave Bautista as security enforcer Everest according to Collider.

The film is being brought to the country by MVP Entertainment, read a statement issued to IANS.

The plot has been kept under wraps, but appears to involve Brown and Boutella’s characters dealing with some kind of handheld destructive device, reports Variety.

It has been written by Drew Pearce, whose writing credits include Iron Man 3 and Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, directed from his own script in his feature debut.

Dave Bautista was last seen in Avengers: Infinity Wars. Hotel Artemis marks Foster's first acting project since 2013's Elysium.

(With inputs from IANS)

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 15:08 PM