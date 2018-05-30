You are here:

Drax will return in Avengers 4 and Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3, confirms Dave Bautista

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has confirmed he will appear in Avengers 4 as well as Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

The 49-year-old actor plays the part of Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). ''I don't know if I was supposed to, but I believe that I've already said publicly that I am in both," Bautista told Den of Geek.

The actor, however, has no idea of how or when Drax will return to the money-spinning franchise.

"We don't know. I don't even know. I haven't read the script for either, and, you know, I've talked to James (Gunn, Guardians writer/director).

Meanwhile, Avengers: Infinity War is close to cracking the $2 billion mark in global collections. In the domestic (North America) market, Avengers: Infinity War made $16.5 million over the past weekend which takes its domestic total to $626.4 million over a period of 31-days.

Avengers: Infinity War has been directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Bettany, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Tom Hiddleston and Josh Brolin, among others

Updated Date: May 30, 2018 17:27 PM