Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom gets new release date in India; film will hit screens a day earlier on 7 June

Universal Pictures India's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which was scheduled to release on 8 June in India, will now open a day before.

The film is all set to now release in India on 7 June. The second installment of the Jurassic World series will open on Thursday in more than 2300 screens, two weeks before its US release date, read a statement to IANS.

It will clash with superstar Rajinikanth's Kaala.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

In the film, directed by JA Bayona, stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise their roles from Jurassic World as Owen and Claire, respectively. Actor Jeff Goldblum also returns as Dr Ian Malcolm.

The film begins three years ahead of the previous film where the theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. The island of Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.

Updated Date: May 27, 2018 16:48 PM