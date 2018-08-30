Alec Baldwin drops out of Todd Phillips’ Joker: Have not been hired to play 'some Donald Trump manque'

Actor Alec Baldwin has dropped out of Todd Phillips' Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix a few days after it was previously reported he had joined the film's cast.

The 60-year-old actor was supposed to play the role of Thomas Wayne, Bruce Wayne/Batman's father, in the origin story of one of DC's most iconic antagonists.

In an interview with USA Today, Baldwin said the he is no longer attached to project and cited "scheduling" issues as the reason for his departure.

Let me state, for the record, that I have NOT been hired to play a role in Todd Phillips’ JOKER as some Donald Trump manque.

That is not happening.

Not.

Happening. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) August 29, 2018

"I'm no longer doing that movie. I'm sure there are 25 guys who can play that part," he said.

The actor also took to Twitter to share the news, saying "Let me state, for the record, that I have NOT been hired to play a role in Todd Phillips' 'JOKER' as some Donald Trump manque. That is not happening."

To be directed by Phillips, who also co-wrote the script with Scott Silver, the film is scheduled to begin shooting in a fortnight.

Also starring Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy, Warner Bros has set 4 October, 2019 as the release date.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2018 19:02 PM