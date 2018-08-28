Alec Baldwin reportedly cast as Batman's father in Warner Bros' upcoming Joker origins movie

Warner Bros has signed Alec Baldwin to play the role of Thomas Wayne, Batman's father, in the highly anticipated, yet to be titled The Joker origins movie, reports Variety. Joaquin Phoenix is already on board to play the titular character in the film, which is expected to hit the screens in 2019.

Todd Phillips, who is best known as the creator of The Hangover franchise, is writing and directing the movie. He is also co-producing the project in collaboration with Martin Scorsese.

The Joker origins film will chronicle the events that led to him becoming a cold-hearted criminal. An official synopsis, released a while ago for the DC film, described The Joker as "a well-meaning man" who goes on to become one of the most dreaded delinquents of all time.

Acclaimed actor Robert De Niro will play a talk show host who is party responsible for driving a sane Joker to the edge. Zazie Beetz and Marc Maron will also reportedly star in the project, in pivotal roles.

The Joker has memorably been part of two Batman movies with Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger portraying the arch nemesis, most recently played by Jared Leto in the first Suicide Squad film. While Leto is reprising his role in the sequel to Suicide Squad, he will also be seen as the notorious character in another standalone movie, which is different from The Joker origins movie.

