You are here:

JNU violence: Vishal Bhardwaj, Taapsee Pannu, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap join protesters at Mumbai's Carter Road

FP Staff

Jan 07, 2020 09:43:09 IST

In the light of the violence that erupted in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on 5 January, many Bollywood personalities gathered at Carter Road in Mumbai on Monday evening to join the protests condemning the attack, that have been taking place across the country.

Read: JNU violence updates: Smriti Irani says universities shouldn't become political hubs, Twitter users point out Narendra Modi was 'young pracharak', ABVP associate

Among the celebrities were filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, actress Taapsee Pannu, actor Ali Fazal, actress Richa Chadha, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, actress Dia Mirza, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, actress Gauahar Khan, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor-lyricist-vocalist Swanand Kirkire, filmmaker Reema Kagti, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, actress Sayani Gupta, and comedian Kunal Kamra.

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan shared a video on Twitter, showing Bhardwaj read out a poem.

Check it out here

At the protest, Anubhav Sinha was quoted by NDTV as saying, "We want to tell the people who were violated yesterday that we are with you. We can feel your pain." Pictures and videos were circulated on the internet, showing celebs holding up placards and chanting slogans. Check them out here

Vishal Bhardwaj, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Pooja Bhat also took to social media to spread information on the Carter Road protest, appealing to their followers to join the protesters. Read: Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Riteish Deshmukh condemn violence against JNU students, teachers

 

Violence broke out in JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 07, 2020 09:43:09 IST

tags: Ali Fazal , Anubhav Sinha , Anurag Kashyap , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Carter Road , Dia Mirza , Gauahar Khan , Hansal Mehta , Jawaharlal Nehru University , JNU , jnu attack , Mumbai , Mumbai with JNU , Occupy Gateway , Reema Kagti , Richa Chadha , Sayani Gupta , Swanand Kirkire , Taapsee Pannu , Vishal Bhardwaj , Zoya Akhtar

also see

JNU violence: Students from various colleges continue protests at Gateway of India in Mumbai, condemn attack on varsity

JNU violence: Students from various colleges continue protests at Gateway of India in Mumbai, condemn attack on varsity

Ghost Stories twitter reaction: Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap's Netflix anthology gets mixed response

Ghost Stories twitter reaction: Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap's Netflix anthology gets mixed response

Kabir Khan condemns violence during CAA protests, says he has 'never been more aware of my Muslim identity'

Kabir Khan condemns violence during CAA protests, says he has 'never been more aware of my Muslim identity'