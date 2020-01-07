JNU violence: Vishal Bhardwaj, Taapsee Pannu, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap join protesters at Mumbai's Carter Road

In the light of the violence that erupted in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on 5 January, many Bollywood personalities gathered at Carter Road in Mumbai on Monday evening to join the protests condemning the attack, that have been taking place across the country.

JNU violence updates: Smriti Irani says universities shouldn't become political hubs, Twitter users point out Narendra Modi was 'young pracharak', ABVP associate

Among the celebrities were filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, actress Taapsee Pannu, actor Ali Fazal, actress Richa Chadha, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, actress Dia Mirza, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, actress Gauahar Khan, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor-lyricist-vocalist Swanand Kirkire, filmmaker Reema Kagti, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, actress Sayani Gupta, and comedian Kunal Kamra.

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan shared a video on Twitter, showing Bhardwaj read out a poem.

.@VishalBhardwaj at the silent protest of solidarity at Carter road, Mumbai against the #JNUattackpic.twitter.com/NtPKScfUdu — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) January 6, 2020

At the protest, Anubhav Sinha was quoted by NDTV as saying, "We want to tell the people who were violated yesterday that we are with you. We can feel your pain." Pictures and videos were circulated on the internet, showing celebs holding up placards and chanting slogans. Check them out here

What a turnout at Carter Road. Celebs are here to stand by the students of universities that were attacked #JNUattack #mumbaiprotest pic.twitter.com/TC6klwx5jM — Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) January 6, 2020

Celebrities with a voice & a spine. Bollywood Directors, Actors and Mumbai’s Aam Janta sing the National Anthem, standing shoulder to shoulder at Carter’s Road, Bandra. Protests continue in Mumbai against #JNUAttack #CAA_NRC_NPR pic.twitter.com/EUuUR1Nk2K — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) January 6, 2020

#Bollywood Celebs sending out a msg to students who were attacked that they are hand in hand with them. @VishalBhardwaj singing at #carterroad with his friends from the film industry #JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/HQyzWjfvGd — Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) January 6, 2020

Vishal Bhardwaj, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Pooja Bhat also took to social media to spread information on the Carter Road protest, appealing to their followers to join the protesters.

Carter Road,Bandra right now! Mumbai #ForTheStudents The politics of rage can only be stopped by love,not hate. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/zzAG5OEbYz — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 6, 2020

Peaceful Silent Assembly in support of the students of India tonight the 6th of January 2020, from 8pm to 10pm, Carter Road Promenade opposite cafe coffee day. — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) January 6, 2020

Today at 8pm Carter Road, Bandra.

Coz with great power comes greater responsibility and I don’t want to shy away from it. #JNU you have our love and support. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 6, 2020

Carter Road. Mumbai for JNU! pic.twitter.com/hIA5DOChSf — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 6, 2020

'What we need to set up are a force, a private force that will essentially find anti national elements, in beer halls, at universities, at jobs, and take care of them. There's no need for the local police to get involved. Of course we'll go by a list.” - Heinrich Himmler, 1934 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) January 5, 2020

Violence broke out in JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

Updated Date: Jan 07, 2020 09:43:09 IST