Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Riteish Deshmukh condemn violence against JNU students, teachers

FP Staff

Jan 06, 2020 08:44:02 IST

Bollywood actors Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Taapsee Pannu, and filmmakers Aparna Sen and Hansal Mehta on Sunday condemned the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University and urged Delhi Police to intervene.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

At least 18 people were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). JNU students' union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-affiliated (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours. Several disturbing videos that show masked people carrying sticks and bats have gone viral on social media.

Swara, whose mother Ira Bhaskar is a professor at the JNU, took to Twitter to appeal to the people on social media to reach the campus "to pressure the government and Delhi Police" to control the violence. She also added that she was concerned about the safety of her parents', who live at the campus.

Commenting on Swara's video, Azmi said she was shocked by the violence and called for immediate action against the perpetrators.

She cited a news report containing videos of the alleged brutality inflicted on students as well as the teachers on campus.

Sen asked who exactly these "goons" were affiliated with but raised concerns about safety and the asked why the police had not stepped in to manage the situation.

Pannu said it was saddening to see an educational institution "getting scarred forever". She shared a video allegedly showing the situation on campus.

Zeeshan asked people to reach the JNU in large numbers. He further called for peace amid violence and urged people to exercise patience and take care of their friends.

Director Anurag Kashyap retweeted several purported videos of violence and vandalism from the JNU.

Mehta asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to intervene.

Writer Kanika Dhillon too asked Kejriwal to step in.

Masaan-fame director Neeraj Ghaywan asked the police to help the students.

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri also shared an alleged video from JNU campus. Filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj also condemned the violence while director Bejoy Nambiar questioned the silence of many in the film fraternity.

Onir, Richa Chadha, Riteish Deshmukh, Siddharth, director Anubhav Sinha, writer Gaurav Solanki, composer-singer Vishal Dadlani, Renuka Shahane and Dia Mirza also tweeted against the incident.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jan 06, 2020 08:48:21 IST

