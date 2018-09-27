You are here:

JK Simmons, Sienna Miller, Taylor Kitsch join Chadwick Boseman in action-thriller, 17 Bridges

Oscar winner JK Simmons, Sienna Miller and Taylor Kitsch have come aboard the cast of police thriller 17 Bridges.

The three actors joins Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman in the project, which will be directed by Brian Kirk, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Boseman, 40, who is also producing the film, will be playing a disgraced NYPD detective, who gets a shot at redemption when he gets involved in a city-wide hunt for a cop killer.

STXfilms will back the project alongside filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, who most recently directed Boseman in this year's blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War.



Simmons, 63, won the 2015 Academy Award for best supporting actor for his performance in Whiplash and he is currently awaiting the release of Jason Reitman's upcoming political drama The Front Runner.

Miller, 36, starred in Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in the West End last year, and will next be seen in the indie thriller American Woman.

Kitsch, 37, most recently featured in Only the Brave and the six-part series Waco.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 18:47 PM