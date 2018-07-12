Black Panther Chadwick Boseman to reunite with Avengers: Infinity War directors Russo Brothers for 17 Bridges

New York: Chadwick Boseman will step out of Wakanda for the New York police drama 17 Bridges.

STX Entertainment announced on 11 July that Boseman will star as a disgraced NYPD detective thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer. The film will be Boseman's first non-Marvel movie following the $1.3 billion box-office success of Black Panther. He also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and has shot its follow-up.

(Also Read: Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman on his superhero character: 'He is a strategist; a world leader')

17 Bridges will re-team Boseman with Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The Russos will produce the film, to be directed by Brian Kirk from a script by Adam Mervis.

According to a report in Variety, STX films chairman Adam Fogelson said, “Chadwick Boseman’s razor-sharp instincts and undeniable charisma captivated millions of people around the world in Black Panther, and Joe and Anthony Russo have breathed a new energy into the action genre with films like Avengers: Infinity War.”

“Their unique and intelligent approach to film-making is anything but formulaic, and with Brian Kirk at the helm directing, this film promises to go beyond the typical popcorn fare,” Fogelson added.

The film will begin shooting in September.

The 40-year-old Boseman has also starred in 42, Get on Up and Marshall.

Boseman will also be producing The Stars in My Soul, which is a memoir co-written by Hakeem Olusayi about his life for Working Title. He will also be starring in Expatriate, a thriller around a plane hijacking, directed by Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins, reports Deadline.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 09:59 AM