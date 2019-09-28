Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star announces 4th edition of Movie Mela, that will kick off with Deepika Padukone

Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star has announced the 4th edition of Movie Mela. A celebration of popular cinema, Movie Mela is an event where cinema lovers can witness noted filmmakers and actors in candid conversations.

The day-long movie-carnival is scheduled to be hosted on 13 October in Mumbai at Balgandharva Rangmandir, Bandra.

The event will kick off with actor and the new MAMI chairperson Deepika Padukone. The actor will chat about creating her top five roles, and her journey in the dazzling but challenging film world.

This will be followed by a session with some noted directors of the Indian filmmaking industry, Amit Sharma, Amar Kaushik, Sriram Raghavan, Meghna Gulzar, and Sujoy Ghosh, giving audiences a peek into their on-set personalities and their quirks behind the scenes. Both sessions will be moderated by MAMI festival director Anupama Chopra, and film critic Rajeev Masand.

The day will end with a session with Karan Johar, who returns to Movie Mela with another edition of Big Talk, this time with Alia Bhatt and a surprise guest.

Speaking about the 4th Edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival Movie Mela, Artistic Director, MAMI, Smriti Kiran said in a statement, “At the end of the day, we are all film fans. Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star gives fans a front-row seat to listen to and chat with some of the most talented names in the Indian film industry. No barriers, no negativity, no posturing. Just film lovers chatting with film personalities they love, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, speaking to the people who have made them what they are. The whole event centers around their audience. The energy in that room has to be experienced to be believed. The mainstream industry each year ushers in the eight-day blast for independent cinema, The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star. The idea is to create a space where everyone’s sensibility is respected. We are inclusive, and we love all kinds of movie lovers.”

There is one more session at the Mela this year, that will be announced at a later date.

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2019 15:24:55 IST