Deepika Padukone appointed as new MAMI chairperson: Committed towards creating community cinema lovers deserve

Deepika Padukone was unanimously voted as the new chairperson of the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) after Kiran Rao stepped down from the position to focus on a project. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the evolution of the Padmavaat actress' career, her influence as a global and youth icon as well as her efforts in creating mental health awareness have played a role in the board's decision.

Calling Padukone "one of India's most loved film stars", Rao said that she was sure that under the actress' leadership the Academy would become stronger and robust in serving the cinema community.

"It’s an absolute honour and a huge responsibility. I believe in MAMI’s vision and we are committed towards creating a community that cinema lovers and creators of a film-passionate nation like ours truly deserve," Padukone said to Mirror.

Besides Padukone, MAMI's board of trustees include Nita Ambani, Farhan Akhtar, Kiran Rao, Anupama Chopra, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Kaustubh Dhavse, Riteish Deshmukh, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane, Isha Ambani, Ajay Bijli, Rohan Sippy, Rana Daggubati, Anand Mahindra and Manish Mundra.

Padukone was last seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali historical drama Padmaavat with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Her next project Chhapaak, based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, will also see her turn producer for the first time. Previously, she has also confirmed that she is developing a superhero film .

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 11:44:57 IST