Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival: Bombay Rose, About Love among 10 films to compete in India Gold segment

Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival has announced its line-up for its India Gold section – the exclusive competition category for the latest Indian films from across the country.

The 10 films this year include languages like Pahari, Maithili, Assamese, Nepali, Hindustani, and Bengali. Bhaskar Hazarika, who's film The River of Fables (Kothanodi) also screened at the festival in 2015 is back with his new film, Ravening (Aamis) which will have its Asia Premiere at the section (the film had its World Premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year). Archana Atul Phadke’s Marathi documentary, About Love, will be premiering this year (after winning the best film award for her short film, Sagar Setu in Dimensions Mumbai, 2009) along with Prateek Vats' Eeb Allay Ooo! (A Very Old Man with Enormous Wings premiered at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star, 2017).

MAMI will showcase the world premiere of three films out of the 10 in competition - Pushpendra Singh’s Pearl of the Desert (Maru ro Moti), Achal Mishra’s Gamak Ghar and Saurav Rai’s Invitation (Nimtoh) along with 6 India premieres - Gitanjali Rao’s Bombay Rose and Kislay’s Just Like That (Aise Hi) among others.

Last year, Jio MAMI premiered some great titles like Ridham Janve’s The Gold-Laden Sheep and The Sacred Mountain, Aadish Keluskar’s Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil, Vinit Chandrasekharan’s Buddha, Ivan Ayr’s Soni and Dominic Sangma’s MA•AMA.

The India Gold films will be watched by a Jury of esteemed film personalities from around the world. The Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star will take place from the 17 to 24 October, 2019.

Below are the India Gold nominations

About Love | Dir. Archana Atul Phadke | India | 2019 | 90 min

Bitter Chestnut (Khanaur) | Director: Gurvinder Singh | India | 2019 | 100 min

Bombay Rose | Director: Gitanjali Rao | India, United Kingdom, France, Qatar | 2019 | 93 min

Eeb Allay Ooo! | Director: Prateek Vats | India | 2019 | 98 min

Gamak Ghar | Director: Achal Mishra | India | 91 min

Invitation (Nimtoh) | Director: Saurav Rai | India | 2019 | 85 min

Just Like That (Aise Hi) | Director: Kislay | India | 2019 | 109 min

Pearl of the Desert (Maru ro Moti) | Director: Pushpendra Singh | India, South Korea | 2019 | 82 min

Ravening (Aamis) | Director: Bhaskar Hazarika | India | 2019 | 108 min

That Cloud Never Left | Director: Yashaswini Raghunandan | 2019 | 65 min

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2019 12:53:49 IST