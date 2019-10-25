Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival winners' list: Prateek Vats’ Eeb Allay Ooo!, Bombay Rose bag top honours

Filmmaker Prateek Vats’ Eeb Allay Ooo! bagged the prestigious Golden Gateway at the 21st edition of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, which came to a close on 24 October. The film is about a young migrant who takes up the job of mimicking langurs in Delhi. Eeb Allay Ooo! also won the Young Critics’ Choice Award.

The Silver Gateway, India Gold award was conferred upon Gitanjali Rao’s animated film Bombay Rose, while the Grand Jury Prize was bagged by screenwriter Saurav Rai for his work on Nimtoh.

Shardul Bhardwaj and Mohini Sharma were named the Special Jury Mentions as Best Male Actor and Best Female Actor for Eeb Allay Ooo! and Aise Hee respectively.

Under the International Competition category, the Golden Gateway Award went to Honeyland, helmed by Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska. Buoyancy, directed by Rodd Rathjen, earned the Silver Gateway award. The International Competition grand jury prize went to Suhaib Gasmelbari’s Talking About Trees. The Special Jury Mention was shared by Carlo Sironi’s Sole, and Amjad Abu Alala’s You Will Die At Twenty.

In the Dimensions Mumbai category, the Golden Gateway award was given to Akshay Sarjerao Danavale’s Batti. Attention, directed by Shubham Sanap, clinched the Silver Gateway Award while Deeksha Mhaskar’s Unsaid and Avishkar Bharadwaj’s Apna Apna Andaz both earned Special Mentions.

The Golden Gateway for 5-12 years, in the Half Ticket category, went to Guillaume Maidatchevsky’s Ailo’s Journey, whereas Girl in the Hallway by Valerie Barnhart won the Golden Gateway in the 13-17 age category.

The winner of the Film Critics Guild Award was declared as Kislay’s Aise Hee and Deepti Gupta’s Shut Up Sona, a documentary on the life of singer Sona Mohapatra. earned the Special Jury Mention.

Sanchita Shetty was named the winner of the Young Critics Lab, with Siddhant Chawla and Sanjana Bhagwat bagging the Special Jury Mentions.

The Special Award for Discovering India in Association with Turkish Airlines was awarded to Danish Renzu’s The Illegal. The Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films Award was bagged by Nikhil Rao’s Indian Circus. Rao’s Bombay Rose and Achal Mishra’s Gamak Ghar tied for the Manish Acharya Award for New Voices in Indian Cinema. The Screen to Word MAMI-HarperCollins Imprint Grant was conferred upon Mukesh Manjunath.

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2019 08:08:03 IST