Sundance Film Festival 2019: Chinonye Chukwu's death row drama Clemency wins top honour

The Sundance Film Festival 2019 held annually in Park City, Utah concluded with an awards ceremony with host Marianna Palka, who currently stars in Netflix's comedy series GLOW. The winners were selected by juries across all sections as well as audience votes at public screenings.

The top honour, the Grand Jury Prize, was awarded to Chinonye Chukwu's death row drama Clemency (US Dramatic), Nanfu Wang's One Child Nation (US Documentary), Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska directed Honeyland (World Cinema Documentary) and Joana Hogg's The Souvenir, starring Tilda Swinton (World Cinema Dramatic).

The Audience Award went to Brittany Runs A Marathon, Knock Down the House featuring congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Queen of Hearts and Sea of Shadows.

IndieWire writes that this year, women helmed 46 percent of the competition films with 56 films across four categories. Female filmmakers were also in majority in the US Dramatic Feature section with 56 percent.

Other winners include Share, The Last Black Man in San Francisco and Honey Boy in the US Dramatic category. The Infiltrators, directed by Alex Rivera, Cristina Ibarra, won the NEXT jury and audience award. Chiwetal Ejiofor's The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind bagged the Alfred P Sloan Feature Film Prize. He received $20,000 from Sundance Institute with support from the Alfred P Sloan Foundation.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2019 11:06:58 IST