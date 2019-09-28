You are here:

Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Maude Apatow cast in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series Hollywood

Press Trust of India

Sep 28, 2019 15:29:53 IST

Jim Parsons is heading to Ryan Murphy's Hollywood.

The Netflix series will see The Big Bang Theory star play the role of a talent agent named Henry Willson, reported TV Line.

Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Maude Apatow cast in Ryan Murphys Netflix series Hollywood

(left-right) Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Joe Mantello and Maude Apatow. Images from Twitter

Also joining the cast as series regulars are Dylan McDermott, Joe Mantello, Holland Taylor, Samara Weaving, Maude Apatow, Jake Picking and Laura Harrier.

Previously announced cast includes Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, David Corenswet and Jeremy Pope.

Murphy, who had announced the project in February this year, has described the series as "a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown".

He has co-created the show with frequent collaborator Ian Brennan.

Hollywood started production earlier this year.

It is the third project Murphy has created for Netflix following The Politician and Ratched.

(Read: Ryan Murphy adds new projects to Netflix slate, including A Chorus Line adaptation, Andy Warhol docuseries)

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2019 15:29:53 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Darren Criss , David Corenswet , Dylan McDermott , Holland Taylor , Hollywood , Jake Picking , Jeremy Pope , Jim Parsons , Joe Mantello , Maude Apatow , NowStreaming , Patti LuPone , Ryan Murphy , samara weaving , Sheldon Cooper , The Big Bang Theory

also see

Young Sheldon Season 3: Iain Armitage on his audition for show, and how he would honour The Big Bang Theory

Young Sheldon Season 3: Iain Armitage on his audition for show, and how he would honour The Big Bang Theory

After Netflix's Seinfeld deal, WarnerMedia acquires rights to The Big Bang Theory for upcoming platform HBO Max

After Netflix's Seinfeld deal, WarnerMedia acquires rights to The Big Bang Theory for upcoming platform HBO Max

The Big Bang Theory stars Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons reunite for Fox's multi-camera sitcom Carla

The Big Bang Theory stars Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons reunite for Fox's multi-camera sitcom Carla