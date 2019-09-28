You are here:

Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Maude Apatow cast in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series Hollywood

Jim Parsons is heading to Ryan Murphy's Hollywood.

The Netflix series will see The Big Bang Theory star play the role of a talent agent named Henry Willson, reported TV Line.

Also joining the cast as series regulars are Dylan McDermott, Joe Mantello, Holland Taylor, Samara Weaving, Maude Apatow, Jake Picking and Laura Harrier.

Previously announced cast includes Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, David Corenswet and Jeremy Pope.

Murphy, who had announced the project in February this year, has described the series as "a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown".

He has co-created the show with frequent collaborator Ian Brennan.

Hollywood started production earlier this year.

It is the third project Murphy has created for Netflix following The Politician and Ratched.

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2019 15:29:53 IST