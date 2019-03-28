The Big Bang Theory makes TV history as longest-running sitcom with 276 episodes

The popular American sitcom The Big Bang Theory has scripted history with its 12th and final season, and is now the longest-running TV series.

With episode 276, the CBS comedy is now officially the longest-running American multi-camera sitcom. It broke the record of another American sitcom titled 'Cheers' which previously held that title with 275 episodes reported, E! News.

Celebrating the milestone, actor Kunal Nayyar, who plays the role of Raj Koothrappali on the show, shared a picture of his script on Instagram along with a heartfelt caption.

American actor Kaley Cuoco, who also features on the show, posted a group photo with the cast and crew and said she was "blessed, humbled, amazed, grateful." She also thanked the audience who supported the show over the last 12 seasons.

Ahead of the series finale, Cuoco had told E! News that the show is "going out with a bang."

"I'm glad we're going out with a bang. I hate saying that, but it's kinda true. We wanted to go out on top," she said.

The Big Bang Theory airs on Thursdays, 8 pm on CBS. The one-hour finale will premiere on 16 May.

Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, the show premiered on CBS on 24 September, 2007. In March 2017, the series was renewed for two additional seasons, bringing its total to twelve.

The show originally centred on the lives of socially awkward physicists Leonard Hofstadter and Sheldon Cooper, who take a wild turn when the beautiful and free-spirited Penny moves in next door.

The series stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, and Melissa Rauch. It has earned 52 Emmy nominations and 10 wins during its run.

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2019 15:52:43 IST