Ryan Murphy adds new projects to Netflix slate, including A Chorus Line adaptation, Andy Warhol docuseries

The prolific TV creator, Ryan Murphy, is adding more projects to his Netflix kitty besides those that have already been announced.

Murphy informed Time, as cited by Variety, that he has several projects including a 10-episode adaptation of A Chorus Line, a series about the designer Halston starring Ewan McGregor, a documentary series about Andy Warhol, and a Marlene Dietrich project that will feature Jessica Lange.

Murphy's first series to be released on the streaming giant will be The Politician starring Ben Platt, which is set to release on 27 September.

He is also currently in post-production on Ratched, that stars Sarah Paulson as a younger version of the fearsome nurse from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

He is working on the series Hollywood, which he said will feature Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor.

As for features, he has an adaptation of The Prom starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman currently in the works.

All of this is on top of Murphy's current series slate, which includes 9-1-1 at Fox, and American Crime Story, American Horror Story, and Pose at FX.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2019 12:28:18 IST