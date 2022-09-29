Once again, late actress Jiah Khan’s case has made it to the headlines. This, after an order by the Bombay High Court on 28 September, which reportedly criticised the Ghajini actress’ mother Rabia Khan for misusing the judicial machinery. The Bombay HC claimed that by insisting that Jiah’s death was a homicide, Rabia is trying to procrastinate and delay the trial. The high court also added that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly carried out a fair and thorough probe in the alleged suicide case. Now, keeping the latest order of the court in mind, Sooraj Pancholi’s mother Zarina Wahab has said that Rabia is “delaying the judgement intentionally” and claimed that she knows that it isn’t her son’s “fault.”

Earlier, Rabia claimed that Jiah, who was found dead in 2013 in her Mumbai home, was verbally, and physically tortured by Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah’s boyfriend at the time of her death. Rabia also claimed that her daughter was murdered. In her conversation with The Times of India, Zarina said that although Rabia is not in the country, “the case has been getting delayed for 9 years”. Adding that while the Pancholi family’s sympathy is with Rabia, as she has lost her daughter, Zarina said that whatever she has been doing to the kids is wrong. TOI quoted Zarina as saying, “Sometimes people try to blame someone else to hide their own mistakes. This could have happened 9 years ago. She has been delaying the judgment intentionally.”

Accepting that they all feel bad about Rabia as she lost her daughter, Zarina said that their sympathies are with her. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress said, “She knows the truth. She should come out of it and not punish an innocent child. She knows from the beginning that it is not Sooraj’s fault. Despite that, she is doing all this.” Further, the actress pointed out that whenever the court is about to pass the verdict, Rabia is absent from the country. Claiming that Rabia is making Sooraj look like a villain, she revealed that the Hero actor is “hopeful because he is not guilty at all.” Zarina concluded by saying, “But making an innocent boy look like a villain in people’s eyes is not correct. Sooraj will find good work if it is in his destiny but this is not the way to call someone guilty when he is innocent.”

