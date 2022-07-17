In a career spanning well over four decades, Zarina Wahab has been cast in numerous films ever since her debut. Some of her notable works include Chitchor, Gopal Krishna, My Name Is Khan and Street Dancer 3D.

Actress Zarina Wahab turns 63 today, 17 July. Married to actor Aditya Pancholi, Wahab was born in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. She rose to prominence after working in Hindi and Malayalam films in the 1970s and 80s. Zarina Wahab made her debut in 1974 with Ishk Ishk Ishk.

As Zarina Wahab celebrates her 63rd birthday, here is a look at some of the interesting facts about the talented actress:

- Zarina Wahab made her television debut in 2007 after attaining success in the film industry.

- Wahab has been trained at the Film and Television Institute, FTII in Pune.

- In one of her interviews, Wahab revealed that she loves to cook for her family. She also added that whenever she gets time, she prefers to spend it with family and cook for them.

- Legendary actor Raj Kapoor called Zarina Wahab, Bhangan. The actress took it as a compliment and speaking to Filmfare, she added, "Raj Saab often visited the FTII. Once, he happened to call me ‘Bhangan’. I wondered what he meant. He later explained, ‘I call Waheeda (Rehman) bhangan’. I adore Waheedaji and to be compared to her by Raj Kapoor is the finest compliment of my life."

- According to a website called Cineplot, Zarina Wahab had a backup plan ready in case films didn't work out for her. The actress was ready to join airlines as a cabin crew member.

- Wahab got married to Aditya Pancholi in just 15 days of meeting the actor.

- Zarina Wahab once mentioned that she is grateful to Jaya Bachchan for her generosity. Speaking to Filmfare, she mentioned how Jaya Bachchan helped her out of a contract when she didn't know English that well.

